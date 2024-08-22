Zee Media’s website hacked for making ‘fun of the situation in Bangladesh’

Hackers have breached the website of Zee Media Corporation Limited, a news broadcasting company in India.

A message on the website reads, “The Zee Media site was hacked because they made fun of the situation in Bangladesh. If they continue with their dirty behavior, we will take over and destroy the news channel.”

The homepage of the website also displays the message “Webserver seized by Systemadminbd” and features a screenshot of a Zee News story.

Zee media website hacked. pic.twitter.com/9BIaIWkN1Z — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 21, 2024

SYSTEMADMINBD is a hacktivist group that emerged in April 2023. The group engages in various cyber activities, including website defacement, data breaches, and hacktivism. Their previous targets include government websites in Bangladesh and India, as well as business entities in Israel and Europe.