Zeeshan Khan removed from Lock Upp, here’s why

Mumbai: Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the fearless reality show Lock Upp is getting intense with each passing day. The love, friendships, laughter and ugly fights is what is keeping audience hooked to the screens. And now, in shocking move, one of the popular and strongest contestants Zeeshan Khan has been thrown out of the jail by the makers.

Zeeshan Khan eliminated

Zeeshan Khan has been eliminated from Lock Upp after he physically assaulted Azmah Fallah on the show. It all started when the two got into an ugly fight which not only led to an exchange of words but also Zeeshan threatened and hit Azmah in her eye with the broom.

Host Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Violence is unacceptable”. She wrote in one of her IG stories, “@ektakapoor @zulfizak @altbalaji @mxplayer I have noted the incident between Zeeshan Khan & Azma Fallah in Lock Upp that happened yesterday and I strongly believe that any kind of violence against women is completely unacceptable.”

Post this, Karan Kundrra was sent inside the jail wherein the actor announced Zeeshan’s ouster with an immediate effect. . While Karan said that Azma was at fault, Zeeshan’s actions crossed the limits. “Do you treat a woman like this? mai yaha hota teri tange tod deta voh kisiki behen nahi hai ? Mai khada hoon yaha par uska bhai.” Check out the video below.

Do you treat a woman like this , mai yaha hota teri tange tod deta voh kisiki behen nahi hai ? Mai khada hoon yaha par uska bhai 🔥🔥#KaranKundrra @kkundrra#LockUPP #ZeeshanKhanpic.twitter.com/iwwfyARy2y — Lock UPP Updates (@LockUPPFeed) April 18, 2022

Interestingly, it can be recalled that Zeeshan Khan was also removed from Bigg Boss OTT after he got into physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal.

Contestants left in Lock Upp

With Zeeshan Khan’s elimination, only 9 contestants are left in the show — Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Saisha Shinde, Karanvira Bohra and Ali Merchant.