Zelensky warns Russia of ‘high price’ of conflict with Ukraine

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th March 2022 8:56 am IST
Zelensky warns Russia of 'high price' of conflict with Ukraine
Vlodyomyr Zelensky

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia will pay a “high price” for its conflict with Ukraine, the presidential press service said.

“By attacking us, they will destroy everything that Russian society has achieved over the past 25 years,” Zelensky said in an address to the nation.

In a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised Kiev for “trying to delay the negotiation process in every way possible, putting forward more unrealistic proposals”, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held several rounds of negotiations in a bid to broker a solution to the conflict between the two countries.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button