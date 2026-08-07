Zendaya pregnant? Truth behind viral ‘baby bump’ photo

Los Angeles: The internet was ready with congratulations before checking whether the picture was even real. Zendaya and Tom Holland found themselves at the centre of fresh pregnancy rumours after a photo seemingly showing the actress with a visible baby bump began circulating across social media.

The picture showed Zendaya wearing a grey cropped sweater while walking alongside Tom, leaving several fans convinced that the couple was expecting their first child.

However, the viral picture is not what it appears to be. The image is an AI-altered version of an original paparazzi photograph taken in London in 2023. In the real picture, Zendaya does not have a baby bump. The viral version was digitally manipulated to make her stomach appear rounded.

There is currently no confirmation that Zendaya and Tom are expecting a child. Neither star has publicly reacted to the latest edited picture.

This is also not the first time AI-generated content has dragged the couple into false speculation. Fake wedding pictures of Zendaya and Tom previously went viral, fooling millions online. Zendaya later addressed the images and revealed that people had even congratulated her after mistaking them for genuine photographs.

From fabricated wedding albums to digitally created baby bumps, AI appears to be writing entire chapters of Zendaya and Tom’s personal lives. For now, however, the internet’s latest “announcement” remains nothing more than an edited picture.