Zomato delivery boy accused in 17 cases arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Zomato delivery boy accused in 17 criminal cases has been arrested, Adibatla Police said on Friday, July 31. The accused is allegedly a notorious house burglar and a native of Rajasthan.

According to the police, 35-year-old Mukesh Choudary used to run a hardware shop in Yapral. He incurred heavy losses due to his “vices” and took to crime in 2024. His extensive crime history even led to the Preventive Detention (PD) Act being invoked, police said.

He was arrested by Adibatla Police in relation to a burglary. Property worth Rs 6.5 lakh was recovered from him. This includes three tolas of gold ornaments, 30 tolas of silver ornaments, one cell phone and one motorcycle.

He has confessed his involvement in seven cases, including two at Adibatla, four at Hayath Nagar and one at Kushaiguda police station.

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Habitual bike offenders arrested

Two habitual offenders involved in interstate automobile thefts were also arrested by Adibatla Police. Five bikes were recovered from them.

They have been identified as 18-year-old Syed Qasim Hussain and 19-year-old Mohammed Kareem. Another suspect, Shaik Salman, is absconding.

Syed Qasim Hussain is allegedly involved in five cases in the limits of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.