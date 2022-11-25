Zomato now available in Hindi, delivering 150K orders via regional language platforms

New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Zomato on Friday announced it is now available in Hindi and other widely spoken regional languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

The company said it is delivering more than 150,000 orders a month via the regional language versions of the Zomato app.

“Hindi and Tamil contribute to 54 per cent and 11 per cent of these orders currently, respectively, and the rest are growing rapidly,” said the company.

Zomato currently delivers food in more than 1,000 cities.

“While we are grateful for the positive sentiment, we recognise that we’re just getting started. We will continuously work on improving the quality of our regional app to make them more accurate and contextual,” said the food aggregator.

The online food delivery platform consolidated net loss decreased to Rs 251 crore for the September quarter, against Rs 430 crore in net loss in the same quarter last year.

The revenue went up to Rs 1,661 crore against Rs 1,024 crore in the year-ago period, a significant 62.2 per cent jump, the company had said in a statement.

“This is the first quarter where we have crossed the billion dollar annualised revenue mark (at $1.05 billion),” said Zomato.

Blinkit’s Gross Order Value (GOV) grew 26 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 14.82 billion while the revenue grew 44 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

“Adjusted EBITDA loss in quick commerce reduced to Rs 2.59 billion from Rs 3.26 billion in the previous quarter (Q1FY23),” the company said.