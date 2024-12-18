Zomato selling Rs 10 water bottle for Rs 100: Hyderabad man’s claim sparks row

Hyderabad: A post on X by a Hyderabad techie accusing Zomato of inflating the price of water bottles at the Bryan Adams concert has sparked debate online. The post shows images of water counters and an online receipt where the user paid Rs 200 for two water bottles, originally priced at Rs 100 each.

The techie identified as Pallab questioned, “How is Zomato allowed to sell Rs 10 water bottles for Rs 100 at concert venues where no one is allowed to bring their bottles?” He also tagged the event organizer, EvaLivein in the post, expressing frustration over the pricing.

How is @zomato allowed to sell Rs. 10 water bottles for Rs. 100 at concert venues where no one is allowed to bring their own bottles?@VijayGopal_ pic.twitter.com/clQWDcIb7m — Pallab De (@indyan) December 17, 2024

In response, Zomato Care replied to the complaint, stating, “Hi Pallab, we’re sorry for your experience. While we weren’t the event organizers but the ticketing partner, we’ve noted your feedback and will ensure it helps us improve our own events moving forward.”

Netizen criticizes Zomato over inflated prices

The tweet quickly went viral, sparking responses from users across India who shared similar grievances about inflated event prices and criticized Zomato. One user compared the situation to the high prices at airports, stating, “It’s like airports selling a Rs 30 coffee for Rs 350.” Another added, “Going to a movie, concert, or a match feels like entering the proverbial ‘Squid Games’—no outside items allowed and everything marked up 10x.”

A third user expressed frustration, saying, “First, you buy tickets at 2x or 3x the price, then you have to pay 10x for water. Really, this is our real character. We’re all the same deep down just waiting for an opportunity to loot and fill our pockets. It’s the same story at any public event, match, or show.”

Some users suggested actions to address the issue against Zomato. One recommended, “Read the ticket terms and conditions thoroughly. If you feel this is the case, call 100 to file a complaint on the spot and follow up legally. This ‘haircut’ should stop once they’ve made their money off the tickets. And what a horrible condition to not be allowed to bring your own water. People should avoid these events; that would be the wake-up call they need.”

Others advised legal action, with one person suggesting, “Go to consumer court. Sue them,” while another remarked, “If the MRP is Rs 10, sue them.” Whereas one user joked, “Zomato might as well change MRP to mean Minimum Retail Price overnight!”