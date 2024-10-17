Zomato’s response to wrong chicken dish delivery in Hyderabad sparks reactions

Hyderabad: In an unusual incident, a Zomato customer in Hyderabad received an unexpected response from the food delivery giant after she got the wrong chicken dish.

Ananya, a Hyderabad-based student, ordered chicken manchurian through the Zomato app but instead received chicken 65. When she reported the mistake to Zomato’s customer service, the response she received left social media buzzing.

Ananya, like many Zomato users, had to navigate the platform’s AI chatbot, Zia, before finally getting in touch with a customer service representative named Syeda.

When Ananya pointed out the mistake, saying, “I ordered chicken manchuria, not chicken 65,” Syeda replied after a short delay with, “We request you to please have it… we are sure you will love it.”

The Hyderabad girl shared a screenshot of the chat over the chicken dish with Zomato on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), captioning it “Average Zomato experience.” The conversation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions across social media platforms. Following are some of the reactions

Zomato customer care is a joke. Scammers at best. I’ve switched to Swiggy. — Atharva Deosthale (@athudeosthale) October 14, 2024

Yea zomato just got my order wrong every time with no refunds but the food was tasty at least — Matt (@ThinkWiselyMatt) October 14, 2024

Zomato be like: Goods sold will not be returned. — Kavita (@kavita10_) October 14, 2024

As this story of the reply over the wrong chicken dish continues to circulate online, Zomato responded to the Hyderabad girl’s post and wrote, “Hi Ananya, we’re truly sorry for the trouble you have faced. This is not the kind of experience we ever wanted for you. Shoot us a DM with your registered phone number/ order ID, and we’ll get things sorted at the earliest.”