Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a breathtaking spectacle on March 18 as Zomato orchestrated a 300-drone show to celebrate Ramzan. The event, held over T-Works, transformed the night sky into a canvas of light enchanting the crowd gathered.

The show in Hyderabad opened with drones forming the crescent moon and star, symbolising the beginning of Ramzan. It then transitioned to the historical monument, Charminar before illustrating heartwarming scenes of elders gathering for iftar, newlyweds celebrating their first Ramzan, and friends cherishing late-night meals together.

A standout moment was a tribute to one of Hyderabad’s most cherished dishes, haleem. Drones formed a steaming bowl of the delicacy alongside a Zomato delivery box, followed by the words “Get Haleem in 10 mins” glowing in the sky.

Also Read 6 Spots to get iftar boxes in Hyderabad before Ramzan 2025 ends

Some of the city’s legendary haleem spots, including Pista House, Shah Ghouse, and Mehfil, had their logos displayed in the sky by drones, illuminating the night and drawing cheers from the crowd.

Zomato’s 300 Drones Paint Hyderabad’s Sky in Celebration of Ramzan



Hyderabad witnessed a breathtaking spectacle on March 18 as Zomato orchestrated a 300-drone show to celebrate Ramzan. The event, held over T-Works, transformed the night sky into a canvas of light, enchanting the… pic.twitter.com/Zklo8pjf4f — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 20, 2025

The night ended with a dazzling display spelling out “Ramzan Mubarak” against the Hyderabad sky, accompanied by fireworks.

The markets of Hyderabad have started witnessing a festive rush as the holy month of Ramzan crosses the halfway mark. The shops located near the historical monuments are staying open until early morning.

Many people start shopping after Iftar and continue until Sehr the next morning, as various restaurants make special arrangements for it.

The last date of the holy month in the city can be either March 30 or 31 and the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated either on March 31 or April 1.

Although the Telangana government has listed the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday on March 31, the date of the festival depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.





