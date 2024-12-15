Zoo Park near Hyderabad among others to be discussed at Assembly tomorrow

Hyderabad: As the Telangana Legislative Assembly convenes for its fourth session of the third Legislative Assembly on Monday, December 16, several key issues will be discussed including establishing a new zoo park near Hyderabad, rural infrastructure, municipal worker’s rights and water pollution among other things.

Concerns have been raised regarding the lack of proper roads in several gram panchayats across Telangana. Members of the assembly have asked panchayat raj and rural development minister about a report submitted to the government addressing this issue. There were also queries about the government’s plans to lay BT roads across all gram panchayats and residential colonies with questions about the project’s timeline for completion.

The Telangana chief minister will address whether the state government intends to regularize the services of sanitation workers in newly established municipalities set up between December 2014 and December 2023. Additionally, the issue of increasing salaries for outsourcing employees, alongside funding allocations for new municipalities will also be discussed.

Also Read Zoo Park in Hyderabad upgraded with FASTag parking and more

Further, there has been continuous unrest regarding the pending bills owed to gram panchayats, sarpanches and other local representatives. Members of the assembly have raised concerns over delays in payments questioning when the state government plans to clear these bills.

The industrial and commerce minister will respond to concerns regarding water pollution in Mudireddy Pally tank caused by Aurobindo Pharma Company which is alleged to be releasing polluted water into the tank. This has led to crop damage and public health issues and the government is expected to outline its planned actions.

Additionally, there will be discussions that address the establishment of new TGIIC (Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) parks across Telangana with details on locations, land acquisition and development plans.

The state’s efforts to boost tourism through temple tourism, eco-tourism and health tourism will also be a focus. Members of the assembly will discuss the establishment of a new Zoo park near Hyderabad with the government set to provide information on the project’s timeline.

CM Revanth Reddy will respond to concerns about the detention policy for BE students at Osmania University including the requirement for students to earn at least 50 percent of the credits for their semester exams.

Questions will also be raised about the closure of belt shops in the state with the Revenue (Excise) minister to implement measures that address both public health and revenue concerns regarding liquor sales.

The establishment of IVF centres at key hospitals in Telangana including Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad and MGM Hospital in Warangal will be discussed. The government will clarify whether there are active proposals to set up these centres which were initially planned but not implemented.

Finally, the chief minister will address concerns about schools in the state with zero enrolment. Members of the Assembly will seek clarity on whether these schools have been merged or closed, and what measures the government is taking to restore them and improve enrollment rates.

Also Read Another zoo park to come up on Hyderabad outskirts

Another zoo park to come up on Hyderabad outskirts

At the review meeting on August 30 at the state secretariat, chief minister Revanth Reddy discussed smart, proactive, efficient, and effective delivery (SPEED) projects including plans for a zoo park aside from the well-known existing one spread at 380 acres within the city.

During the review meeting, along with the planning of the new zoo park, the directives also included drafting a new tourism policy, studying successful models from other states, and focusing on eco, temple, and health tourism.

As the Telangana Legislative Assembly convenes for its fourth session of the third Legislative Assembly on Monday, December 16 several key issues will be discussed including establishing a new zoo park near Hyderabad, rural infrastructure.