Zubeen’s 2 security officers get bail due to improper arrest

Guwahati: A special court has granted bail to singer Zubeen Garg‘s two personal security officers (PSOs) in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, but they will continue to remain in jail in connection with the case relating to the artiste’s death.

The two PSOs, Nandeswar Borah and Paresh Baishya, were granted bail after the investigating authorities failed to follow prescribed procedures while arresting them.

The bail was granted by the Special Judge Syed Imdadur Rahman’s Court in a case registered against the two bodyguards by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell.

The two accused were never issued with any arrest memo or any notice under Section 47 or Section 48 of the BNSS, the judge said in identical orders on September 23.

The “bail application filed for release of the accused may be allowed, as the arrest stands vitiated,” the court said.

Arrested in October 2025

Bora and Baishya, who served as jawans in the police’s special cell, were arrested in October last year after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Zubeen Garg’s death and the Vigilance Cell uncovered suspicious financial transactions amounting to over Rs 1 crore in their bank accounts.

The case against them relates to alleged possession of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

However, despite securing bail in the assets case, the two will not be released from custody as they are also accused in the case relating to Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death.

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The two PSOs have been with Garg for a long time after they were attached to the singer by Assam Police following a death threat by the banned militant group ULFA almost a decade back.

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, his two band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, his cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, and the two PSOs are in jail as accused in the case.

They were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence.

SIT probe, over 60 FIRs

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police probed Garg’s death case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state.

Ruling out any foul play, a Coroner’s Court in Singapore had said that the popular Indian singer-songwriter was severely intoxicated and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket.

Authorities in Assam, however, asserted that it would not impact the case here in any manner.