1.27 lakh Hyderabad households complete self-enumeration for Census 2027

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday, May 11, said that a total of 1.27 lakh households under the Core Urban Region (CURE) have completed self-enumeration for Census 2027.

The self-enumeration was conducted between April 26 and May 10.

Starting May 11, enumerators will undertake House Listing Operations until June 9 across 19,868 House Listing Blocks (HLBs) under the GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation and Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

A total of 25,175 personnel, including 21,773 enumerators and 3,402 supervisors, have been appointed for the exercise.

Also Read Census 2027 in Hyderabad: Know 33 questions before enumerators arrive

House listing operations

House Listing Operations include recording details of buildings, census houses, structures, household particulars, amenities and other housing-related information prescribed by the Census of India guidelines.

Enumerators, along with supervisors, will undertake on-ground verification of allotted HLB boundaries using geo-tagged landmarks and census maps to ensure accurate field coverage.

All buildings within the HLB will be systematically numbered in a structured sequence. Then, the building numbers will be marked on the main entrances for uniform identification and future field verification.

Detailed layout maps of the HLB indicating roads, streets, lanes, landmarks, vacant sites, public buildings and other important structures will be prepared.

After completion of boundary verification, numbering and layout mapping, enumerators will start collecting House Listing and Housing Census data through the HLO Mobile Application.

Post the house listing, population enumeration will be undertaken from February 9 to February 28 next year. A revisional round will be carried out from March 1 till March 5.