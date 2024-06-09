1.6 million sickened by unsafe food worldwide, says WHO

Hyderabad: A whooping 1.6 million people worldwide, including 40 percent of children under 5, fall ill due to the consumption of unsafe food, said WHO Regional Director Saima Wazed.

According to reports, unsafe food not only poses a threat to health but also leads to decreased productivity and increased medical expenses, resulting in an estimated annual loss of $110 billion in low- and middle-income nations.

The Southeast Asia Region ranks second, after Africa, in bearing the health burden of foodborne illnesses, experiencing around 150 million cases and 175,000 deaths annually.

WHO Regional Director Saima Wazed stressed the collective responsibility of ensuring food safety, urging governments, producers, and consumers to fulfill their roles.

She further encouraged consumers to practice safe food handling at home and report any food safety incidents.