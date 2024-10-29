10 Telangana spl police personnel dismissed, 21 arrested over protests

Hyderabad: Ten Telangana Special Police (TGSP) personnel were dismissed from service and 21 arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in the recent protests seeking uniform policies for all police personnel.

The 10 personnel, despite repeated warnings and opportunities to refrain from disruptive behaviour, engaged in actions that severely undermined Battalion discipline and tarnished the image of the force, a police release said.

“Consequently, their dismissal has been ordered under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India, under circumstances that compromise public interest,” it said.

While some personnel of TGSP have been involved in protests, their family members have also participated in dharnas during the last several days demanding uniform policies and better working conditions.

27 TGSP personnel suspended earlier

The Telangana Police had earlier suspended 37 TGSP personnel for alleged misconduct and incitement of agitations.

A separate police release said cases were registered against 21 TGSP personnel who participated in an “unauthorised” protest here on Monday in direct defiance of Section 163 BNSS orders issued by the Hyderabad police.

The orders prohibited gatherings, rallies and public demonstrations within city limits to avert potential disturbances, it said, adding that the 21 personnel have also been arrested.

In addition to the criminal cases, show cause notices are being issued to the 21 personnel for their gross violation of conduct rules and insubordination, specifically under Article 311 (2) (b) of the Constitution, as their actions pose a significant threat to public interest and security, the release stated.

Against the backdrop of the protests, the TGSP personnel deployed at the Secretariat were on Monday told not to participate in any demonstrations or engage in social media activity which hurts the discipline of the force, sources said.

They were also asked to not get involved in sharing or commenting on social media posts which are against the TGSP system, police officials and the government, a communication sent to the personnel said.