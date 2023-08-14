‘100 Lies of BJP’: KTR releases CD, booklet at Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, the working president and minister of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), KT Rama Rao, released a CD and Booklet titled “100 Lies of BJP” on Monday, August 14 at Pragathi Bhavan.

The “100 Lies of BJP” is a series which is compiled by the social media wing of the BRS party. The campaign aims to expose the fake promises the BJP made to the Telangana public and the country at large.

According to the BRS’ official X handle, the initiative highlights the failure of the BJP including the creation of jobs, inflation, the burden of GST, internet to every household and housing for all among others.

It also includes failed promises of the BJP including the Bayyaram Steel factory, ITIR, Kazipet coach factory, Adilabad CCI, and ST reservation for Valmiki and Boya among others.

Terming it a ‘good campaign’, KTR appreciated the efforts of its social media convenors Krishank Manne, Dinesh Chowdary, Y Satish Reddy and P Jagan Mohan Rao.

