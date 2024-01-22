1,000 Gaza mosques destroyed in Israeli strikes since Oct 7

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have destroyed at least 1,000 out of 1,200 mosques since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7, 2023.

In a statement, Gaza’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs said, “The reconstruction of these mosques will cost around 500 million dollars (Rs 41,55,33,75,000).”

Israeli forces have killed over 100 religious scholars, preachers, imams, and muezzins since their military assault began on Gaza, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Israeli aggression has also destroyed several churches in Gaza, including the Greek Orthodox Church, Zakat religious committees, Holy Quran schools, and the Endowment Bank headquarters.

These include Great Omari Mosque and the Church of Saint Porphyrius, both significant historical landmarks in Palestine.

The Israeli forces have destroyed a thousand mosques and dozens of cemeteries in the Gaza Strip during their ongoing war since October 7th of last year. pic.twitter.com/IxBRzNFFx3 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 21, 2024

The ministry emphasized that Israeli aggression has resulted in the destruction of numerous cemeteries and graves, where dead bodies were stolen, in violation of international laws and human rights.

“We appeal to the Arab and Islamic nations and people of conscience to fulfil their responsibilities towards the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” it added.

On October 7, Israel launched a relentless military campaign against the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of more than 25,000 people, primarily women and children, and at least 62,000 injuries.

Some of the mosque destroyed in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army have destroyed every single mosque in northern Gaza. Not a single place of prayer and worship remains standing.



Nothing at all to do with defence.

Everything to do with destroying a way of life.

Everything to do with genocide. pic.twitter.com/a2M7xpDUsK — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) January 22, 2024

🇵🇸🇮🇱‼️🚨 This was the last not destroyed mosque in the city of Gaza.



Was pic.twitter.com/tbKnfWIH8c — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) January 22, 2024

Israel intentionally bombed and destroyed the Great Omari Mosque in Gaza, the second oldest mosque in Palestine after Al-Aqsa. As shown in this recent photo, many surrounding buildings remain standing, with many intact. The destruction of the mosque was entirely avoidable. Yet,… pic.twitter.com/TUYaksNBcF — Jehad Abusalim جهاد أبو سليم (@JehadAbusalim) January 18, 2024

EVERY MOSQUE IN GAZA HAS BEEN DESTROYED! pic.twitter.com/VASIJMFO9J — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) January 14, 2024