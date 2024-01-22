1,000 Gaza mosques destroyed in Israeli strikes since Oct 7

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have destroyed at least 1,000 out of 1,200 mosques since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7, 2023.
In a statement, Gaza’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs said, “The reconstruction of these mosques will cost around 500 million dollars (Rs 41,55,33,75,000).”
Israeli forces have killed over 100 religious scholars, preachers, imams, and muezzins since their military assault began on Gaza, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.
Israeli aggression has also destroyed several churches in Gaza, including the Greek Orthodox Church, Zakat religious committees, Holy Quran schools, and the Endowment Bank headquarters.
These include Great Omari Mosque and the Church of Saint Porphyrius, both significant historical landmarks in Palestine.
The ministry emphasized that Israeli aggression has resulted in the destruction of numerous cemeteries and graves, where dead bodies were stolen, in violation of international laws and human rights.
“We appeal to the Arab and Islamic nations and people of conscience to fulfil their responsibilities towards the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” it added.
On October 7, Israel launched a relentless military campaign against the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of more than 25,000 people, primarily women and children, and at least 62,000 injuries.