11 Americans dead amid Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Biden

Biden in his statement also said that the US government believes that Americans are likely among those taken hostage by Hamas.

Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that 11 Americans were killed in the latest conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The President’s announcement raised the death toll of Americans in the ongoing conflict by two people compared with what was confirmed by the National Security Council in a statement issued earlier in the day, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the administration is “sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the US government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts”.

Biden reiterated the US commitment to ensure “Israel has what it needs to defend itself and its people”.

