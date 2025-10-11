11-million-year old fossil inaugurated at Birla Science Museum

The showcase was formally inaugurated by Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N Balram and Birla Science Centre Chairperson Nirmala Birla.

Hyderabad: A special pavilion showcasing the fossil remains of a Stegodon species elephant was inaugurated on Saturday, October 11 at the Birla Science Museum.

The fossil, believed to be over 11 million years old, was discovered during mining at the Singareni Medipalli Opencast Mine about four years ago. Two tusks and jawbones were unearthed by workers from the Ramagundam-1 Area.

Unlike the modern elephant, with tusks up to 2-3 feet long, a Stegodon’s tusks measure up to 12 feet in length, with the animal itself standing about 13 feet tall and weighing approximately 12.5 tons.

The Singareni CMD expressed pride in getting to collaborate with organisations such as ISRO, the Geological Survey of India, and the Atomic Energy Commission of India, in promoting science and research at the Birla Museum.

