11-yr-old Muslim boy from UK beats Einstein, Hawking in IQ test

London: An 11-year-old Muslim boy from the United Kingdom (UK) achieved the highest possible score on a Mensa IQ test – an incredible 162, outperforming geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Hawking and Einstein are believed to have scored 160 points.

Yusuf Shah is a Grade 6 student at Wigton Moor Primary School in Leeds.

Yusuf took a Mensa IQ test because his friends are always telling him he is very intelligent, the report said.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said, “Everyone at school thinks I am very smart, and I have always wanted to know if I was in the top 2 percent of the people who take the test.”

Yusuf plans to study mathematics at Cambridge or Oxford in the future, but in the meantime, he will work on his creative writing skills in preparation for his high school entrance exams.

As per reports, Shah loves doing anything that stimulates his brain and he enjoys doing sudoku puzzles and solving Rubik’s cubes.

Yusuf’s eight-year-old brother Khalid is also hoping to take the Mensa test when he is older.

Yusuf Shah with brothers Zaki and Khalid, mother Sana and father Irfan. Photo: Yorkshire Evening Post

Mensa ssociation was founded by the two English lawyers, Lance Warr and Ronald Pearl, in 1946 in England.

It is the most famous and oldest association of individuals with high intelligence, and its branches are spread in 80 countries in the world and has a membership of more than 100,000 people.