12-yr-old dials Hyderabad police, complains of sexual abuse by father

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old girl alerted police in Hyderabad after allegedly facing sexual abuse by her father over a period of time.

The Chandrayangutta police took action after the girl contacted Dial 112 on the night of Thursday, August 20. She reportedly made the emergency call after her father allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

Police reach girl’s home

The emergency alert was passed to Chandrayangutta police through the control room. A police team immediately went to the girl’s residence.

Police said the girl came out of the house and went with the officers to the police station. She subsequently gave a complaint against her father.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Chandrayangutta Station House Officer (SHO) confirmed that based on the complaint, police detained the accused at Chandrayangutta crossroads.

Hyderabad girl alleges abuse over a period of time

During the initial investigation, the girl reportedly told police that her father had allegedly sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

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She also alleged that he had threatened and intimidated family members.

As part of the investigation, Chandrayangutta police are collecting information from the girl’s mother and other witnesses.

Further investigation is underway.