120 newborns on incubator at risk as fuel runs out in Gaza, says UN

As the ongoing conflict between the Israeli army and the Hamas militant group entered the 16th day on Sunday, October 22, about 120 premature babies in Gaza’s hospitals face high risk due to the severe shortage of fuel.

“We have currently 120 neonates who are in incubators. Out of which 70 require mechanical ventilation. This is where we are extremely concerned,” UNICEF spokesman Jonathan Crickx told AFP.

The Israeli siege has severely impacted hospitals in the Gaza Strip causing collapse due to lack of electricity, food delivery, clean water, basic materials, and dwindling generator fuel.

The war began on October 7 after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking hostages, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Defence minister Yoav Gallant on October 9 ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, cutting off entry of food, fuel and supplies.

In Gaza alone, 4,733 Palestinians have been killed, including 1,924 children and 14,197 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

On the Israeli side, at least 1,400 people have been killed, including 306 soldiers and 5,132 injured.