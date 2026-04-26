13-year-old boy found dead in Suryapet, mother accuses father of murder

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old boy was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his house in Huzurnagar town of Suryapet district on Sunday, April 26.

According to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, the boy, Kartheek, was found with ligature marks (marks caused by hanging or strangulation) on his neck.

While his father, Koteshwar Rao, informed relatives that the boy had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling, the boy’s mother, Vijaya, accused Rao of murdering their son over disputes between the couple.

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The couple had been married for the past 15 years, but had reportedly been living separately for the past decade. Vijaya had been living with Kartheek at her parents’ house in Huzurnagar, and a few months ago, Rao had also started living there.

Tensions between the couple had escalated in the past few days after Rao started pressuring Vijaya to start living with him at his native place in Ibrahimpatnam, which Vijaya refused.

A case has been registered based on Vijaya’s complaint, and Kartheek’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.