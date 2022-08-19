14 killed, 50 injured in market blast in north Syria

Damascus: At least 14 people, including five children, have been killed in a rocket attack on a market in the northern Syrian city of Al-Bab on Friday.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, 50 others were injured.
The observatory noted that the bombing came from the positions of the Syrian regime forces in the northern countryside of Aleppo, and targeted residential neighbourhoods and a popular market in the city of Al-Bab.
The attack on the town of Al-Bab came days after a Turkish airstrike killed at least 11 Syrian troops and US-backed Kurdish fighters.
The city of Al-Bab is located in areas in Aleppo province that are controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, but there are other areas controlled by the Russian-backed Syrian government forces.
It is the largest massacre carried out by the regime forces in the region for a long time.
Activists on social media circulated videos and photos showing the destruction caused by the missile strikes.