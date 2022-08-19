14 killed, 50 injured in market blast in north Syria

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 19th August 2022 8:33 pm IST
14 killed, 50 injured in market blast in north Syria
Al-Bab city, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. Photo: White Helmets/Twitter

Damascus: At least 14 people, including five children, have been killed in a rocket attack on a market in the northern Syrian city of Al-Bab on Friday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, 50 others were injured.

Also Read
Israeli missile attacks kill 3 soldiers in Syria

The observatory noted that the bombing came from the positions of the Syrian regime forces in the northern countryside of Aleppo, and targeted residential neighbourhoods and a popular market in the city of Al-Bab.

MS Education Academy

The attack on the town of Al-Bab came days after a Turkish airstrike killed at least 11 Syrian troops and US-backed Kurdish fighters.

The city of Al-Bab is located in areas in Aleppo province that are controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, but there are other areas controlled by the Russian-backed Syrian government forces.

Also Read
Syrian forces foil rebel attack in Idlib

It is the largest massacre carried out by the regime forces in the region for a long time.

Activists on social media circulated videos and photos showing the destruction caused by the missile strikes.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button