14 killed, 50 injured in market blast in north Syria

Damascus: At least 14 people, including five children, have been killed in a rocket attack on a market in the northern Syrian city of Al-Bab on Friday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, 50 others were injured.

The observatory noted that the bombing came from the positions of the Syrian regime forces in the northern countryside of Aleppo, and targeted residential neighbourhoods and a popular market in the city of Al-Bab.

Al-Bab massacre | Over 50 civilian casualties in regime bombardment on market and residential neighbourhoods#SOHRhttps://t.co/2Ifev2vN3w — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) August 19, 2022

#الباب

"محمد وتيسير" رمضان شهيدان جميلان تودّعهما معرة النعمان في #مجزرة_الباب



إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون pic.twitter.com/2fqHO4Pi4V — مهند الإعلامي (@mhmd_fars102) August 19, 2022

The attack on the town of Al-Bab came days after a Turkish airstrike killed at least 11 Syrian troops and US-backed Kurdish fighters.

The city of Al-Bab is located in areas in Aleppo province that are controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, but there are other areas controlled by the Russian-backed Syrian government forces.

It is the largest massacre carried out by the regime forces in the region for a long time.

Activists on social media circulated videos and photos showing the destruction caused by the missile strikes.

قصف براجمات الصواريخ التابعة لpkk يستهدف أحياء مدينة الباب قرب سوق الهال القديم والاحصائيات الاوليه شهيد واكثر من 20 جريح pic.twitter.com/EWsyUlP3MZ — Âla hacıoğlu 🌸🇹🇷 (@ala_hacioglu) August 19, 2022

جرحى مدنيون جراء قصف صاروخي استهدف مدينة #الباب بريف حلب مصدره مناطق تسيطر عليه عصابات الأسد و قسد pic.twitter.com/MGCPbidZ8q — Hadi khrat (@hadikhraat) August 19, 2022

قصف صاروخي يستهدف أهلنا في الباب الآن#الباب pic.twitter.com/c6PfmqhqNH — غسان ياسين (@ghassanyasin) August 19, 2022