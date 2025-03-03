14 Naxals surrender to Telangana police in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Hyderabad: Fourteen members of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday, March 3, officials said.

According to a police release, they surrendered before superintendent of police B Rohit Raju after learning about the welfare measures available for surrendered Maoists.

The decision came after they became aware of police and CRPF initiatives under “Operation Cheyutha,” aimed at tribal welfare.

At ‘Atmeeya Sammelanam,’ a meeting organised for the family members of the underground cadre and surrendered Maoists in Charla of the district in January, police officials informed them about the benefits of surrendering. As a result, a total of 44 Maoists have surrendered before the police during the last two months, the release said.

The SP urged CPI (Maoist) members willing to surrender to reach out to their nearest police station or district officials through their families. Earlier, nine members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered to the Telangana police in Mulugu district.

The surrendered Maoists are Madakam Unga, 32, Madakam Idimi, 23, Podiyam Kosa, 32, Sodi Jogi, 21, Kunjam Ithe, 20, Sodi Bhudra, 32, Kunjam Kosa, 31, Podiyam Ithe, 18, and Kunjam Kosa, 30.

On February 21, a female Maoist leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), accused of killing two police officers, surrendered in Telangana’s Warangal district.

The Maoist leader has been identified as Vanjem Kesha. Disclosing details of this surrender, Warangal police commissioner Amber Kishore Jha said that she was a member of Chaitanya Natya Mandali since her childhood.

In a similar incident, nineteen members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered to the Bhadradri Kothagudem Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Telangana.

These surrenders included Maoist cadres operating in the Kanker, Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, one of the surrendered members held the rank of Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on their head, while two others were Area Committee Members (ACM), each carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh.

(With inputs from PTI)