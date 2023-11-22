17 Filipino seafarers among hostages taken by Yemen’s Houthis

Manila: The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday confirmed that 17 Filipino seafarers were among the crew members of a cargo vessel taken hostage by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

In a television interview, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega expressed alarm over the ongoing hostage crisis involving the Filipinos and other nationalities working on the hijacked ship, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We are alarmed. It is not the first time Filipino seafarers were held hostage,” de Vega said.

DFA Spokesperson Teresita Daza said the Philippine government was working for the release of the Filipino hostages.

“We have been making diplomatic representations with governments,” she said in a brief statement.

Daza added that “various government agencies are meeting and working to get back our seafarers back safely.”

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Sunday confirmed that they have hijacked an “Israeli cargo ship” in the Red Sea.

Local media reported that a total of 25 people were on board, including those from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania.