17 Maoists surrender in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem

"The Maoists have surrendered as part of Operation Cheyutha program organized by the Telangana government," the SP said while addressing a press conference.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th May 2025 3:19 pm IST
17 Maoists presented to the media in Telangana
Bhadradri Kothagudem SP addresses a press conference.

Hyderabad: Seventeen Maoists from Chhattisgarh surrendered to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem on Friday, May 30.

Among the 11 men and six women who surrendered, two served as Area Committee Members (ACM), the Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Raj said during a briefing with the media.

“The Maoists have surrendered as part of the Operation Cheyutha program initiated by the Telangana government,” the SP said.

The police granted cheques of Rs 25,000 as part of immediate assistance.

So far, 282 Maoists have surrendered to the security forces since January 2025.

Maoists surrender in Telangana

On May 9, thirty-eight members associated with the banned CPI (Maoist) party laid their arms before the Bhadradri-Kothagudem police.

The group included two party members, 16 militia members, seven village committee members (VCMs), 6 Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS) members, 3 Chetna Natya Manch (CNM) members, and 4 Guerrilla Revolutionary Districts (GRDs) members.

They expressed their decision to abandon naxalism and embrace a peaceful life with their families. 

