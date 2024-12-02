17 Telangana government employees held for bribery in November

Hyderabad: As many as 17 government employees were arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in November. The individuals were trapped in alleged bribery cases and remanded to judicial custody.

According to reports, a total of Rs 3.54 lakh was seized in connection with these cases across multiple government departments including panchayat raj, education, police, municipal and irrigation.

In addition, one case involving disproportionate assets was reported in the Telangana irrigation department. The bureau recovered assets worth Rs 17,73,53,500 linked to corrupt practices.

The ACB also secured convictions in three high-profile trap cases where an assistant at GHMC in Rajendranagar, J Venkateswara Rao was convicted on November 7 for accepting a bribe and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for three years with a fine of Rs. 20,000.

In another case, a commercial tax officer from Mancherial Circle, T Prakash was sentenced to three years of imprisonment for similar offences. Lastly, a Nizamabad municipal corporation employee, P Ashok was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison with a fine of Rs 20,000.

ACB urges the general citizen to contact a toll-free number 1064 or reach out through their social media handles for further information or to report corruption.