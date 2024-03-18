170 volunteers provide medical care to pilgrims at Grand Mosque during Ramzan

Makkah: A total of 170 volunteers joined the Sawaed Health Project to provide medical and emergency services to pilgrims and worshippers inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, during the current holy month of Ramzan.

This annual Ramzan campaign was launched by the Makkah Health Affairs General Directorate in collaboration with the Ministry of Health’s “Sawaed” volunteer project.

Volunteers are assisting in hospitals, health centers, Grand Mosque, and Haramain train station, promoting awareness, and health education, and providing first aid services to train passengers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The directorate said that the Sawaed project, specializing in emergency medical services, ensures life-saving interventions and first aid to visitors to the Grand Mosque.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Pilgrims restricted to one Umrah during Ramzan

This Ramzan, volunteer translation service was launched, allowing 12 individuals to facilitate communication between foreign patients and Saudi medical teams.



The directorate enhanced its campaign by equipping medical volunteers with 30 first-aid kits, ensuring efficient care delivery during Ramzan.