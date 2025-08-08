19-yr-old attempts to end life in Hyderabad over harassment by husband, in-laws

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old woman attempted suicide following harassment from her husband and in-laws over dowry and allegations of her infidelity.

The victim was reportedly in a relationship with the accused Bheem Raj for the past four years and eloped with him in May this year. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Ramgopalpet police informed that a missing person’s complaint had been registered following their elopement. However, within a few days, the couple came to the police station, stating that they had married of their own will and that, as they were adults, their decision must be respected.

Following this, the girl began living with Bheem Raj and his family in Ramanthapur. However, soon after, problems arose as the victim’s in-laws started harassing her for dowry, and even her husband, who was unemployed, reportedly abused her after drinking and raised questions about the victim’s fidelity when she interacted with his friends.

A few days ago, when the victim was in the city visiting her family, she felt ill and informed her husband, saying she might be pregnant. “In response, the husband asked her if the child was his or if she had been unfaithful. This prompted her to drink phenyl. She was then rushed to the hospital,” the police told Siasat.com.

The girl has been discharged from the hospital, and a dowry and harassment case has been registered at Ramgopalpet police station, with Bheem Raj, his father and grandmother being named as the accused. Further investigation is underway.