2.75 kg gold seized at Bengaluru airport, three held

Devanahalli: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 2.75 kg of gold in a suspected smuggling case at Kempegowda International Airport near Bengaluru, detaining two Sri Lankan passengers and an employee of an airport service company.

The three detainees are being questioned as part of an investigation into the suspected illegal movement of gold.

The passengers have been identified as Mohamed Akhil and Mohamed Nasir. Akhil was travelling from Singapore to Dubai via Bengaluru, while Nasir was travelling from Dubai to the Maldives through the Bengaluru airport.

According to preliminary information, the two passengers allegedly planned to hand over the gold to Ebin Jose, an employee of Travel Food Services (TFS) at the airport.

The DRI team reportedly acted before the alleged exchange took place, taking the passengers and the employee into custody and recovering the gold.

Investigators are examining how the gold reached the airport, whether the three individuals had coordinated their activities in advance and whether others were involved in the suspected operation. The agency is also seeking to establish the origin of the gold and the intended recipient beyond the airport employee.