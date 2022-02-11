2 Bushehr plant units to join power grid soon: Iranian official

Tehran: An Iranian nuclear official has revealed that two new units in Bushehr nuclear power plant would join the national electricity network soon, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) said on its website.

Mahmoud Jafari, the Deputy Chief of the AEOI, on Thursday said in full coordination with the Energy Ministry, the organisation has decided to supply 1,000 MW of nuclear electricity to the nationwide grid in the near future.

Jafari quoted AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami as saying that since being into operation in 2011, the Bushehr plant has helped the country’s power industry save nearly $6 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that the country plans to generate 10,000 MW of nuclear electricity at the Bushehr power plant by 2041.

The Bushehr power plant, located 17 km southeast of the southern city of Bushehr and under cooperation with Russia, began supplying electricity in September 2011.

In November 2014, Iran and Russia signed a cooperation agreement to add the second and third reactors to the plant, which were scheduled to inaugurate in 2024 and 2026 respectively.