2 dead, 12 injured as bus rams into truck on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and 12 were injured in an accident involving a bus and a truck on the Hyderabad- Bengaluru highway early on Saturday, January 10.

The accident was reportedly caused by a tyre burst. The bus driver applied a sudden break to avoid a collision with a car and rammed into the truck from behind.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jadcherla police said, “The bus cleaner and a passenger are dead. The injured were shifted to a hospital. A case of accident due to negligence has been registered under Section 106 (1) and 125 (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

Also Read Bus enroute to Hyderabad collides with truck, 4 migrant workers killed

Due to the accident, traffic came to a standstill for sometime on the National Highway, but the police managed to clear it.

The accident comes a day after a bus heading to Hyderabad from Chhattisgarh rammed a stationary truck on January 10. It led to the death of four people.