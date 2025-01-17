2 Rajastan natives held in Hyderabad with heroin

Hyderabad: Two Rajasthan natives were held by the Neredmet police for involving the illegal peddling of drugs in Hyderabad, and seized heroin and other incriminating materials from their possession on Thursday, January 16.

The arrested Rajasthan natives have been identified as Mahesh, 28, a resident of Ramakrishnapuram in Neredmet of Hyderabad and Mahipal, 19, a resident of Safilguda in Neredmet, Hyderabad.

The police seized 190 grams of heroin, ten single-gram packets of heroin, a motorbike, a weighing machine, two mobile phones, a sim card, and a small weighing machine, all combined worth Rs 23,00,000.

According to the police, the arrested Mahesh travelled to Rajasthan and procured Heroin from a wholesale drug peddler in Phalodi district, paying him Rs one lakh.

On January 10, the accused Mahesh smuggled the drug to Hyderabad via train and joined hands with his associate Mahipal. The duo planned to sell the drugs at higher prices in the city and were selling them to various customers.

The police said in a statement that the accused were using ride-hailing apps including Uber, Rapido, Potter, etc. to transport the drug to various customers in the city.

The police added that the peddling duo would book the bike taxi apps from faraway locations from their place, in order to conceal their whereabouts.

The police added that efforts are underway to arrest the main peddler in Rajasthan and the duo’s customers in Hyderabad.

Rachakonda cops seize drugs worth Rs 88.33 crore

The Rachakonda police, in efforts to curb drug smuggling and usage within its limits, have seized various drugs, and since 2024, the police commissionarate has seized drugs worth Rs 88,33,98,505.

The drugs seized by the Rachakonda police between January 2024 and January 2025 include 2,437.99 kg of ganja, 277.12 grams of MDMA, 523.85 grams of heroin, 96.63 kg of poppy straw, 26.77 hashish oil, 4.03 kg of opium, Bangkok hybrid marijuana, 101.035 kg of mephedrone, and Alprazolam, weighing 715 grams.