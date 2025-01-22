2023 Targetted train killings: Ex-RPF constable to be sent to Thane mental hospital

A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday, January 21, ordered that the dismissed railway protection force constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused of targeted killing of three passengers and a senior colleague aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai train in 2023, be transferred to a mental hospital in Thane for medical evaluation.

Currently in the custody of Akola jail he had been referred to a local hospital for a checkup where doctor suggested for a move to a mental hospital in Nagpur.

The prosecution argued that Thane would however be a more appropriate location as the trial is underway. Two witnesses have testified in the case so far.

Noting logistical challenges in presenting the accused for the hearings, the court agreed. The case has faced delay due to issues like travel from akola prison and internet disruptions during video conferencing. He’ll be lodged in Thane jail during the period.

2023 train killings

Four railway passengers, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Railway Protection Force, were shot dead by the RPF jawan, who opened fire onboard the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express after it crossed Palghar Station in Maharashtra.

His family claimed that he was battling a mental health condition, specifically a delusional disorder.

In videos that surfaced immediately after the attack, the accused, wielding an automatic service rifle, was heard saying: “Agar vote dena hai, Hindustan mei rahna hai, to Modi aur Yogi… Yahi do hai (If you want to stay in Hindustan, vote for Yogi (UP chief minister) & Modi (Prime Minister).”

Quoting sources, the report states that the shooting took place after a discussion took a communal turn and an argument broke out.