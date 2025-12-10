Mumbai: 2025 is almost ready to pull curtains, and while this year gave us blockbuster films, streaming hits and sensational music trends, one thing that dominated pop culture more than anything else was nostalgia. Bollywood has always loved revisiting its golden past, but this year turned into an unexpected celebration of former couples crossing paths again, on red carpets, stages, airports, premieres, and even family occasions.

From iconic 2000s pairs to era-defining 90s jodis and modern-day exes who once ruled gossip columns, every reunion became a headline moment and sent fans straight into a nostalgia spiral.

Bollywood reunions we never saw coming

1. Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

It all began at IIFA 2025 in Jaipur, when Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor surprisingly shared the stage during a felicitation segment. Fans of Jab We Met couldn’t contain their excitement watching Geet and Aditya laughing and exchanging warm smiles. The hug, the eye contact, the effortless chemistry, everything felt like a time capsule moment from 2007, and the videos practically broke the internet overnight.

2. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

Then came the nostalgia wave at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025 where Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty celebrated their unforgettable 90s hit Chura Ke Dil Mera. The two recreated a few moments on stage and instantly took everyone back to the era of Main Khiladi Tu Anari—proving that 90s magic never really goes out of style.

3. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

September brought another surprise at the Mumbai premiere of Homebound. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who had parted ways quietly, greeted each other with a warm hug. Their easy smiles and composed comfort sparked a massive online discussion, proving that cordial equations can still exist beyond relationships.

4. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, once Bollywood’s most buzzed-about couple, reunited in October 2025. Airport sightings sparked rumours of a new collaboration with fans demanding another on-screen pairing. By late November, reports suggested that the two may reunite after nearly a decade for Ayan Mukerji’s next rumoured to be a modern retelling of the Raj Kapoor-Nargis classic Chori Chori.

5. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Even off-screen, reunions made headlines. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, who separated in early 2024, came together for a family Sunday to co-parent their children. They were also seen together during Dharmendra’s funeral, keeping family bonds and responsibilities above everything else.

Well, if Bollywood knows one thing, it’s how to bring back memories exactly when fans least expect it.