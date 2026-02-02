2026 Assembly polls charged up due to TVK entry: Actor Vijay tells cadres

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd February 2026 10:49 am IST
TVK chief Vijay appears before CBI

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay on Monday, February 2, claimed that the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu is charged up due to TVK’s entry and urged his party cadres to strive for a victory in the upcoming Assembly election to Tamil Nadu and gain political recognition.

He said with the overwhelming support of the people, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam members should fight the electoral battle with determination and unity to “achieve the democratic goal of seizing the reins of governance.”

