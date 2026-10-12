2026’s trending Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat banned in India?

Islamabad: Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat has become one of the most talked-about shows among Indian viewers, with its gripping storyline, emotional twists and the chemistry between its lead actors winning hearts across the border. Starring Durefishan Saleem, Sheheryar Munawar and Nameer Nawaz Khan, the drama has been generating considerable buzz on social media, with fans eagerly waiting for every new episode.

However, a viral social media post claiming that Dar-e-Nijaat has been banned in India has left fans disappointed and confused.

The post, which features the text, “Dar-e-Nijaat just got banned in India. We aren’t ready for this,” has been circulating online, prompting questions about whether Indian viewers will still be able to watch the popular drama.

But is the claim true? Here is what we found.

Fact check: Is Dar-e-Nijaat really banned in India?

As of now, there is no confirmed information to suggest that Dar-e-Nijaat has been banned in India.

A check on YouTube found that all 21 episodes released so far remain available on the Pakistani makers’ alternate YouTube channel, Top Pakistani Dramas. This means Indian viewers can still access the episodes on the platform at the time of writing.

The viral post appears to have triggered concern among fans, but the claim of a ban has not been substantiated by any official announcement. Viewers should therefore treat the circulating information with caution.

The drama’s 22nd episode is also expected to arrive on the same YouTube channel, although viewers will have to wait for the official upload to confirm its availability.

ARY dramas may shift to ARY Plus

The confusion surrounding Dar-e-Nijaat comes amid recent reports that the makers of ARY Digital dramas are considering moving their content from YouTube to their streaming platform, ARY Plus.

ARY’s head has also reportedly confirmed plans regarding the platform shift. However, no such change has been implemented for Dar-e-Nijaat so far, with its released episodes continuing to be available on the alternate YouTube channel.

It is important to note that a possible shift to an OTT platform and an official ban are two different things. Until the makers announce a change in the show’s availability, claims that the drama has been banned in India remain unconfirmed.

Why Dar-e-Nijaat is creating so much buzz

Written by acclaimed Pakistani writer Umera Ahmed, Dar-e-Nijaat follows the emotional and spiritual journey of Zaryab, played by Durefishan Saleem, after a painful betrayal by her childhood love, Zamil, portrayed by Nameer Nawaz Khan. Her life takes a complicated turn as she enters into a marriage with Abu Bakar, played by Sheheryar Munawar, a principled and grounded professor.

The show’s emotional storyline, unexpected twists and complex relationships have sparked widespread discussions on social media. Its popularity has also been fuelled by debates surrounding gender double standards, family dynamics and the treatment of its central characters.

Certain plot developments have further intensified online conversations, keeping audiences invested in the characters’ journeys and making each new episode a much-anticipated release.