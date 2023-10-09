2034 FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host

2034 FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host
Photo: SAFF/X

Riyadh: Days after announcing its bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Monday, October 9, officially submitted a letter of intent to host the event to Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s (SAFF) President Yasser Al Misehal affirmed the nation’s commitment to host the prestigious tournament on Saudi soil.

“This is the second step of a hugely exciting journey that the nation is embarking on. The 2034 FIFA World Cup is our invitation to the world to witness Saudi Arabia’s development, experience its culture and become part of its history,” he said in a statement.

“We are extremely committed to presenting the most competitive bid possible that will also help unite the world through football,” he added.

On Wednesday, October 4, SAFF announced their intentions to host the tournament after it was announced by the FIFA that only bidders from Asia or Oceania would be considered for 2034. 

Over 70 FIFA Member Associations worldwide have publicly supported Saudi Arabia’s bid for the World Cup in less than 72 hours after SAFF announced its intentions.

