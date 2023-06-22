204 ambulances, 34 mortuary vehicles to replace old ones: Telangana health dept

Hyderabad: 204 new ambulances will be procured by the Telangana health department to replace the old 108 ambulances by the first week of July.

An additional 34 mortuary vehicles for government hospitals would also be obtained to offer better services.

Telangana health minister T Harish Rao while conducting a review meeting on Wednesday, evaluated the performance of 108 ambulances that were in a worn-out condition, in addition to 102 Amma Vodi vehicles, as well as ground vehicles that provide medical services to the public.

Later he announced the procurement of 300 new Amma Vodi vehicles by the first week of July, which would ensure that pregnant women receive regular check-ups at hospitals.

Emphasising the importance of regular monitoring of the Amma Vodi vehicles’ performance, Harish Rao also asked the department officials to maintain records of repairs and maintenance.

He directed them to promptly replace worn-out vehicles and design them to provide comprehensive facilities for pregnant women.

Harish Rao asked the ministers to purchase 204 new ambulances and make them available for service in the last week of July.

The minister further instructed officials to acquire an additional 34 mortuary vehicles for government hospitals.

This initiative aims to provide free mortuary vehicles within government hospitals to support poor families with free transportation of the bodies of their deceased kin.