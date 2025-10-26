21 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district

Hyderabad: In a yet another blow to the Communist Party of India (Maoist), 21 members of the banned outfit surrendered before the Chhattisgarh police in Kanker district on Sunday, October 26.

Among those who surrendered were Keshkal division committee secretary Mukesh, 4 division vice-committee members (DVCM), 9 area committee members (ACM) and 8 party members.

The surrendered Maoists also laid down and handed over 18 weapons to the security forces, which included 3 AK 47s, 4 SLRs, 2 Insas rifles, 6 303 rifles, 2 single-shot rifles, and a barrel grenade launcher.

Also Read Surrendered Maoist on hunger strike critical, CLC demands justice

Bastar Range Inspector General (IG) Sundarraj Pattilingam said that he will soon reveal the details with regard to their rehabilitation.