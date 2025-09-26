215 smuggled liquor bottles seized across Telangana, 3 arrested.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prohibition and Excise department sleuths seized 215 bottles of non-duty-paid liquor smuggled into the state.

In Pahadishareef, the special teams seized 75 bottles of non-duty-paid liquor smuggled from Goa, Haryana, and Lucknow by the liquor mafia and sold in the grey market.

The State Task Force teams seized 96 bottles in Shamshabad at two different places. The liquor was smuggled into the State from other states by the liquor mafia.

In Nalgonda, the team caught three individuals and seized 44 bottles of foreign non-duty-paid liquor smuggled into the district from Delhi.

The trio purchased the bottles at a low price and were selling them at a higher price when, on information, the special team caught them.

Investigation revealed two persons from Delhi were coming by train and handing over the liquor consignments to the three individuals.