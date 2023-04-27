246 Indians evacuated from Sudan reach Mumbai safely

The flight by an IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft took off from Jeddah this morning and landed here after 3 p.m., and the passengers included at least two on wheelchairs.

246 Indians evacuated from Sudan reach Mumbai safely (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: An Indian Air Force flight brought 246 Indians – who were evacuated from the strife-torn Sudan – to Mumbai via Jeddah, under ‘Operation Kaveri’, an official said here on Thursday.

Simultaneously, the Indian Navy has got into the act in a big way for the evacuation of Indians stranded in Sudan.

The INS Teg, an anti-piracy patrol vessel was diverted to Port Sudan and retrieved 297 Indians and dropped them to Jeddah.

Earlier, the first ship INS Sumedha had brought 278 Indians to Jeddah on Wednesday (April 26).

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, “Another #OperationKaveri flight comes to Mumbai. 246 more Indians come back to the motherland.”

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, who saw them off in Jeddah, said that “our efforts to swiftly send Indians back home from Jeddah is paying”.

