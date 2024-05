25-year-old woman from Telangana dies in car crash in US

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old woman from Telangana was killed after being hit by a car in Florida in the United States, on Monday, May 27.

The victim was identified as Sowmya. She was a native of Yadagaripalli in Yadagirigutta, Yadadri Bhongiir district.

Her family said that she had completed her MS from Atlantic University.

Telangana Minister of Cinematography, Roads & Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed condolences to the grieving family and asserted that efforts are being carried out to bring her remains back home.