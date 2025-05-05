2800 detained, 90 booked under PSA in Kashmir after Pahalgam attack

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 25 tourists and a local, Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a sweeping crackdown across the Valley.

According to The Observer Post report, the inspector general of police for Kashmir confirmed that 90 individuals have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), while approximately 2,800 people have been detained for questioning or preventive custody.

On April 22, terrorists struck the popular tourist destination, the picturesque Baisaran meadow in J&K’s Pahalgam, killing at least 26 people, including two international citizens, and injuring several others.

In the aftermath, security forces have carried out extensive raids on the residences of known militants and their associates. A senior police official said joint operations involving the J&K Police, CRPF, and Army are underway across various locations.

Security measures now reportedly include frequent cordon-and-search operations (CASOs), increased area domination patrols, and enhanced monitoring at critical junctions. Authorities are also employing mobile phone surveillance to track suspect movements.

Urging public cooperation, officials have appealed to citizens to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity. They emphasised that no innocent individuals are being targeted in the process.