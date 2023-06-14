2850 pilgrims from Telangana Haj Committee reach Saudi Arabia so far

Hyderabad: Three batches comprising a total of 450 pilgrims from the Telangana Haj Committee departed for Saudi Arabia on special Vistara Airlines flights. With this, the number of convoys sent by the Haj Committee has reached 19, facilitating the journey of 2850 pilgrims to Makkah for the holy Hajj pilgrimage.

Addressing the pilgrims, Mr. Mohammad Saleem, Chairman of Telangana Haj Committee, along with Maulana Dr. Ahsan Al-Hamoomi, Imam and Khateeb of Shahi Masjid Public Garden, emphasized the significance of performing Hajj and Umrah with complete devotion and dedicating most of their time to worship. They reminded the pilgrims of the immense fortune they possess as guests of Allah Almighty, having the opportunity to visit the sacred cities of Makkah and Madinah.

The first convoy of pilgrims departed at 4:45 am, followed by the second at 12:20 pm, and the third at 7:25 pm. Three hours prior to their flights, the pilgrims were transported from Haj House Nampally to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamsabad in special buses.

Chairman Mohammad Saleem, Executive Director B Shafiullah, Asst Executive Director Irfan Shareef, and other members of the Haj Committee bid farewell to the pilgrims, wishing them a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey.

The atmosphere at the Hajj camp and its surroundings resonated with the heartfelt chants of Talbiyah as pilgrims prepared themselves for this sacred undertaking. A total of 46 convoys are scheduled to depart from Telangana, with the final one scheduled for June 22.

The Telangana Haj Committee ensuring the smooth and well-organized facilitation of the pilgrimage for all the pilgrims. With each departure, the Committee strives to create an environment conducive to a meaningful and deeply spiritual Hajj experience.

As the pilgrims embark on this profound journey, the entire community wishes them a blessed pilgrimage, filled with prayers, reflection, and a deep connection with their faith. May their Hajj be accepted, and may they return home with enhanced spirituality and a renewed sense of devotion.