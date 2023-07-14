3.0 magnitude earthquake felt in Gujarat’s Kutch

Kutch: A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck a remote location near the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat’s Kutch region on Friday, according to official sources.

The seismic event occurred at 12:16 a.m. and was centered approximately 35 kms North-North-West from Khavda (Kutch) at a depth of 10 kms, as reported by the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

This earthquake marks the second significant seismic activity recorded in the Kutch region this month. On July 3, a tremor measuring 3.4 in magnitude rattled Rapar.

The epicenter of that quake was located just a few kilometers away from Chobari village, which was also the epicenter of the devastating earthquake that struck the region in 2001. The ISR continues to closely monitor the seismic activity in the region, providing valuable data to better understand the geological dynamics of the area.