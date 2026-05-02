3 hours from Hyderabad, this fort hides ‘shaking’ minarets

While the Charminar and Golconda Fort define the skyline of the Deccan, a few hours north of Hyderabad lies a sentinel of history that remains largely whispered about in local lore rather than shouted about in travel brochures. Elgandal Fort, perched defiantly on a hillock near the banks of the Manair River, is more than just a ruin; it is a multilayered chronicle of five dynasties and a masterclass in medieval engineering.

For those looking to escape the city’s predictable weekend circuits, Elgandal Fort offers a journey through crocodile-infested history, architectural anomalies, and a panoramic view of the Telangana landscape that feels like a discovery.

A stronghold of the five dynasties

Elgandal Fort’s story is not a linear one. Its stones have been laid, reinforced, and reclaimed by the Kakatiyas, Bahmanis, Qutb Shahis, Mughals, and the Nizams. This constant turnover of power has left the fort with a unique architectural DNA.

Entering the fort requires passing through a massive gateway guarded by a five-meter-wide moat. Legend has it that the Nizams kept crocodiles here as a biological security system, ensuring that the only way in was through the heavily guarded drawbridge.

The mystery of the shaking minarets

Once you ascend the roughly 300 stone steps to the summit, you are greeted by the fort’s most baffling feature: the Alamgir Mosque, built in 1754.

The mosque features three minarets, and local guides still speak of their “oscillating” nature. Much like the famous Shaking Minarets of Ahmedabad, it is claimed that if one minaret is shaken, the vibrations can be felt in the others. Whether this is a deliberate acoustic and structural feat by medieval engineers or a happy accident of the Deccani soil remains a subject of debate among visitors.

Where faiths converge

What makes Elgandal Fort a quintessential Deccani site is its religious syncretism. Within the same fortified perimeter, you will find: The Neelakantha Swamy Temple, which is a silent witness to the fort’s Kakatiya origins. Here you can also find the Dargahs of Sufi Saints. The shrines of Syed Shah Munawar Quadri and others, which still draw pilgrims today, add a layer of living heritage to the ancient site.

The view from the Elgandal Fort

The climb is rewarded by a breathtaking 360-degree view. To one side, the Manair River snakes through the plains, flanked by dense palm groves that look like something out of a vintage postcard. On the other hand, the modern expanse of Karimnagar glimmers in the distance.

The fort is also home to the Brindavan Tank, a massive reservoir on the eastern side that once sustained a full garrison during long sieges. Standing on the ramparts at sunset, watching the light bounce off the water of the Manair, it’s easy to see why this spot was chosen as a provincial capital for centuries.

Plan your journey

Distance: Approximately 180 km from Hyderabad (a 3 to 4-hour drive).

Best Time to Visit: September to February. The stone steps can be punishing in the summer heat.

Hidden Gem: Don’t leave without asking about the “secret tunnel.” While now blocked for safety, it was said to connect the fort to Manakondur, nearly 9 km away, a final insurance policy for the kings of old.

Whether you are a history buff, an architectural enthusiast, or a storyteller looking for the Deccan’s “forgotten” corners, Elgandal Fort is a reminder that some of the best stories are written in stone, waiting just beyond the city limits.