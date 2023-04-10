3 Iranians posing as cops duped Yemen national, held in Gurugram

Gurugram: Gurugram Police arrested three Iranian nationals who allegedly posed as policemen and duped a Yemen national, police said on Monday.

The Yemen national visited India for his wife’s medical treatment in Gurugram.

The accused, who came to India on valid visas, were held from Delhi on April 5 and were taken on remand, police said.

The Iranian nationals have been identified as Hossein Rezaeifard, Marammad Hussain Peerfalak and Abdol Salam.

After investigating the accused, police learnt that the three used to target foreign nationals who were here for medical treatment.

Posing as police officials, the accused used to approach the foreign nationals by posing as police and ask for their wallets to check if they are carrying any narcotic substance, following which they used to escape with the money in the wallets.

In this case, the accused also duped the victim of 4300 (USD) and other documents. The victim told the police on January 15 he was on his way to the guest house when the trio posed as police officers, duped him and escaped the spot.

“The accused were professional criminals and committed three similar types of crime in Delhi and Gurugram. They arrived in India 5/6 months ago and committed the crime. The accused are taken on police remand for further probe,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

