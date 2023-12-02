3 killed in renewed confrontations on Lebanon-Israel border

Beirut: Three people were killed and three others injured as confrontations on the Lebanese-Israeli border renewed after the collapse of the temporary humanitarian truce in Gaza.

Lebanese military sources told Xinhua news agency that a member of the Hezbollah militant group and his mother were killed after Israeli artillery shelling hit their house in the southern village of Houla on Friday evening.

The sources added that another Lebanese civilian was killed and three others were injured in Jibbain, a municipality located in Tyre District.

Also Read Over 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since truce expired: Hamas

They said that Israel expanded its attacks on Friday to several villages across southern Lebanon using heavy artillery shells, a surface-to-surface missile, and three other missiles.

Meanwhile, the Iran-backed Hezbollah said its fighters attacked the Israeli Ramim Barracks and a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the al-Marj site.

The temporary ceasefire in Gaza, which was initially reached on November 24, expired at 7 a.m. on Friday morning, with Israel and Hamas blaming each other for the collapse.

The Lebanese-Israeli border witnessed increased tension after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Shebaa Farms on October 8 in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.