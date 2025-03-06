3 Men Tamannaah Bhatia was linked with before Vijay Varma

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have reportedly broken up after two years of dating. While they have not confirmed the news, sources say their busy schedules and personal issues led to the split.

Why Did They Break Up?

People thought Tamannaah and Vijay would get married soon. Their families were happy about it. But Tamannaah, now in her mid-30s, wanted to settle down quickly.

Rumors say she wanted things her way, which led to fights with Vijay. Some say she was controlling, which created problems in their relationship. Fans are waiting for an official statement from them.

Tamannaah and Vijay met while filming Lust Stories 2. Their on-screen chemistry turned into real love. They were often seen together and shared cute moments online. Fans loved their bond, and wedding rumors started spreading.

Tamannaah’s Past Relationships

Tamannaah Bhatia has always kept her personal life low-key, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about her relationships. Over the years, the actress has been linked to several prominent names from the industry.

Virat Kohli: One of the most talked-about relationships was with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Reports suggested that the two shared a brief romance after meeting during a commercial shoot, but neither confirmed the rumors.

Abdul Razzaq: She was once seen with the Pakistani cricketer at a jewelry shop, which led to marriage rumors.

A US-based doctor: Tamannaah called this news false and ignored the rumors.

Even though they are not together anymore, both are busy with their careers. Tamannaah is working on Odela 2, while Vijay is acting in Ul Jalool Ishq with Naseeruddin Shah.